Punjab CM receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot in Chandigarh.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:23 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot in Chandigarh.
"Got my second dose of Covid-19 vaccination today. In this fight against the Covid-19 virus, timely vaccination is our most potent shield. I urge all eligible persons to take their shot at the earliest by registering at the medical facilities of Punjab Government across the State," the Chief Minister tweeted.
The Chief Minister had on March 5 received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Punjab's Mohali. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
