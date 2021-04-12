Left Menu

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, journalist I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and journalist I A Rehman, a strong voice for the countrys minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, according to his family.Rehman, who was born in 1930 in Haryana in the pre-partitioned India, worked as an editor for various newspapers in his journalistic career spanning more than 65 years and was a founding member of the Pakistan-India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:16 IST
Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, journalist I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and journalist I A Rehman, a strong voice for the country's minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, according to his family.

Rehman, who was born in 1930 in Haryana in the pre-partitioned India, worked as an editor for various newspapers in his journalistic career spanning more than 65 years and was a founding member of the Pakistan-India People's Forum for Peace and Democracy. According to his family, he was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure, the Dawn newspaper reported.

''He will be deeply missed. He was a rare kind of individual, not just because of his professional capabilities but as a human being,'' the report quoted as saying human rights activist and former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan HRCP Zohra Yusuf.

Rehman worked as director of HRCP for two decades and was also the group's secretary-general till December 2016, Geo news reported.

He was a strong supporter of the country's minorities, including Christians and Hindus, and campaigned for amendments to Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws. The author of three books also opposed military dictators and fought for the rule of law and democracy.

Tributes poured in from all quarters as news of Rehman's death spread.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, currently in Germany on an official visit, said the country has lost a ''true icon''.

''Pakistan has lost a true icon today with the passing of I A Rehman. A staunch advocate and activist for Human Rights and an intellectual, I A Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks of tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity,” he said in a tweet.

Senator Sherry Rehman called Rehman an icon of integrity, ''standing steadfast for every single fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times''.

Journalist Nasim Zehra called the activist the ''vanguard of Pakistan's democratic struggle''.

Human rights activist Ali Dayan Hasan termed Rehman a ''human rights warrior, and a visionary leader''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt risks.Chin...

2 coaches test positive for COVID-19 at national women's boxing camp

Two assistant coaches at the national camp for Indian women boxers here have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined with mild symptoms.The development was confirmed to PTI by a source close to the team, which is training at the Indira...

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop''s trial in Floyd death

The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyds death enters its third week Monday, with the state nearing the end of a case built on searing witness accounts, official rejections of the neck restraint and expert t...

Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's COVID-19 shot

Spain will initially prioritise people aged between 70 and 79 for vaccination with coronavirus shots produced by Johnson Johnsons Janssen unit, which are due to start arriving this week, its health minister said on Monday. Spain will take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021