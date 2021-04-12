Left Menu

TIPRA stakes claim to form the new council of TTADC

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:26 IST
TIPRA stakes claim to form the new council of TTADC

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), which swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections winning 18 of the 28, has staked its claim to form the new council, sources in TIPRA said on Monday.

A delegation of TIPRA, led by its chairman Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman met Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais on Sunday evening and staked the claim to form the new council.

In the 30-member tribal council, elections were held in 28 seats on Tuesday and the results were declared on Saturday. Representatives in the remaining two seats will be nominated by the governor on the advice of the state government.

The TTAADC area comprises two-third of the states territory and is the home to the tribals, who constitute one- third of Tripuras population.

The TTAADC comes under the governor and we have placed the demand for forming the council. The government will notify the dates for the oath taking ceremony, Deb Barman told reporters after coming out of the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

We want a clean and transparent government and we are committed to undertake developments in the tribal council area, he said.

Deb Barman , the scion of the Tripura royal family, said he will take oath as the chief executive member (CEM), the principal executive functionary of the tribal council.

He urged TIPRA supporters to maintain peace as celebrations broke out with the newly-formed party getting an absolute majority in the elections.

We have to maintain unity. I appeal to the people to refrain from attacking the party office and houses off IPFT, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress supporters. They too are our people and we do not want to fight among ourselves. They too will join our party after the elections, he said.

If we want unity then we have to maintain peace, he said even as there were reports of sporadic violence from different parts of the tribal council area.

Spokesperson of the ruling BJP, Nabendu Bhattacharya claimed that supporters and activists of the party were attacked, their houses and business establishments and many party offices ransacked and damaged.

Tripura BJP president Manik Saha has written to state Director General of police, V S Yadav on Sunday and urged him to take stern actions to stop the violence.

BJP Tripura Pradesh urges you to arrange for effective enforcement of law and order for peace, tranquility including communal harmony in the society and strict action may kindly be taken as per law in force, Sahas letter said.

Prohibitory orders were clamped at Mohanpur and Jirania sub divisions of West, Khowai and Gomati districts for 24 hours from Saturday evening following sporadic violence.

The TIPRA chief on Monday announced that he will not tolerate any violence or extortion in his name and stated that the party will not hold any victory rallies.

Police said the situation has been brought under control in the tribal council areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain opens official probe into former PM Cameron's lobbying -The Sun

Britain has launched an official independent probe into former Prime Minister David Camerons efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of financier Lex Greensill, The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported.The probe is likely to be independent and c...

Germany's Merkel says third wave of pandemic may be toughest

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current COVID-19 infection rate in the country was much too high, warning that the current third wave of the pandemic could prove to be the toughest yet.Testing will help us to build a bridge until v...

NEWSMAKER-At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' military man takes the reins

For many investors, the appointment of former army general Joaquim Silva e Luna as the new chief executive of Brazils state-run oil company Petrobras was unexpected - and unwelcome.President Jair Bolsonaro announced the 71-year-old Luna wou...

China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt risks.Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021