Left Menu

France confirms two French citizens kidnapped in Haiti

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:27 IST
France confirms two French citizens kidnapped in Haiti

The French foreign ministry on Monday said it was confirming that two French citizens had been kidnapped in Haiti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain opens official probe into former PM Cameron's lobbying -The Sun

Britain has launched an official independent probe into former Prime Minister David Camerons efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of financier Lex Greensill, The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported.The probe is likely to be independent and c...

Germany's Merkel says third wave of pandemic may be toughest

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current COVID-19 infection rate in the country was much too high, warning that the current third wave of the pandemic could prove to be the toughest yet.Testing will help us to build a bridge until v...

NEWSMAKER-At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' military man takes the reins

For many investors, the appointment of former army general Joaquim Silva e Luna as the new chief executive of Brazils state-run oil company Petrobras was unexpected - and unwelcome.President Jair Bolsonaro announced the 71-year-old Luna wou...

China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt risks.Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021