EU seeks clarification from AstraZeneca on supply shortfalls

EU seeks clarification from AstraZeneca on supply shortfallsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:27 IST
The European Commission said on Monday it was seeking clarification from AstraZeneca over its shortfalls in supplies to the European Union, after it sent a letter to the company in March as part of a dispute-resolution process.
"The Commission still expects the company to clarify a number of outstanding issues," a spokesman for the EU executive told a news conference, noting there had been a meeting on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- European Union
- AstraZeneca
- Commission