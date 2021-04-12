Left Menu

Gang of highway robbers held, weapons seized

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:14 IST
Mangaluru, Apr 12 (PTI): An eight-member gang has been arrested for planning to rob travellers on highways in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the armed robbers were arrested on Sunday from Parari in Ulaibettu village when they were trying to stop vehicles.

The arrested were in the age group of 25-35, the police chief said.

Two sabres, two knives, one dragon knife, eight mobile phones, monkey caps, three packets of chilli powder and a car were seized from the gang, the official said.

A case was registered and investigation on, he added.

