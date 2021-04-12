One person shot dead in front of Paris hospital - police source

One person was shot dead and another injured on Monday in front of a hospital in Paris, a police source told Reuters, adding that the attacker had then fled on a motorcycle.

The source said the injured person was now being treated inside the hospital, the Henry Dunant, which is also a COVID-19 vaccination centre. The motive for the shootings remains unknown. BFM television said the person killed was a man and the injured person was a woman who worked as a security official at the hospital, which is located in the upmarket 16th arrondissement.

The vaccination centre at the hospital was operating at the time of the shootings. Television stations showed dozens of police officers securing the area.

