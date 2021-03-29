Left Menu

Paris court fines Servier 2.7 mln euros over weight-loss drug:BFM TV

France's health ministry has said that at least 500 people died of heart valve problems in France because of exposure to the active ingredient in Mediator, a drug which was withdrawn from sale in 2009. The court on Monday also fined France's drug regulator ANSM 303,000 euros, BFM TV reported.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:55 IST
Paris court fines Servier 2.7 mln euros over weight-loss drug:BFM TV

A Paris court on Monday found French drugmaker Servier guilty of manslaughter and deception over weight-loss pill Mediator, and fined it 2.7 million euros ($3.18 million), according to BFM Television. France's health ministry has said that at least 500 people died of heart valve problems in France because of exposure to the active ingredient in Mediator, a drug which was withdrawn from sale in 2009.

The court on Monday also fined France's drug regulator ANSM 303,000 euros, BFM TV reported. Servier's press office did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Contacted by Reuters, a spokeswoman for ANSM said she could not provide an immediate comment.

Servier has acknowledged in the past that Mediator had serious consequences for some patients and agreed to compensate some victims, but it also said it would fight inaccuracies and false statements Once licensed as a diabetes treatment, Mediator was widely prescribed as an appetite suppressant to help people lose weight. Its active chemical substance is known as Benfluorex.

The drug was withdrawn from sale in Spain, Italy, and the United States around a decade before it was pulled from the French market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...

Soccer-Lewandowski ruled out of Poland's clash with England

Poland suffered a massive blow ahead of this weeks crunch World Cup qualifier away to England when striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out because of a knee injury. Lewandowski injured his right knee just past the hour mark of Sundays vict...

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai to join MI squad

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday arrived here to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2021. India defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Rohit, the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021