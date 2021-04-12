5 killed after minibus falls into river in J-K

Five passengers, including three women, were killed and four others critically injured after a minibus skidded off the road and broke into two parts before falling into a river near Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on the Thathri-Gandoh road near Piyakul village, 42 km from Doda, they said.

A police official said the accident took place as the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve.

The vehicle broke into two parts before landing on the Kalnai river bed, he said.

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Singh Gouria said the deceased have been identified as Yasir Hussain (26), Shukar Din (60), Kali Begum (50), Anju Devi (28) and Sudesha Devi (40).

The injured -- Tanveer Ahmad (28), Abdul Latief (35), Ghulam Mohammad (60) and Prem Chand (60) -- are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Gouria along with Station House Officer (SHO), Gandoh, Suresh Gautam joined the ongoing rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) joined the operation to airlift the injured.

An IAF helicopter from Jammu has been pressed into service to rescue those critically injured in the Doda accident, a defence spokesperson said.

