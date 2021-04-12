Haryana police arrests wanted criminal, on the run for 17 years, from Jharkhand

Haryana police arrests wanted criminal, on the run for 17 years, from JharkhandPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:02 IST
The Haryana police arrested a wanted criminal, who jumped parole in 2004 was absconding ever since, from Jharkhand on Monday.
Dharmender alias Rajesh, hailing from Haryana's Sonipat, was wanted in various criminal cases and was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, a spokesperson of the force said here.
The accused, along with his associates, was involved in a case of armed robbery in Sonipat in 2000. After being sentenced by a Sonipat court in the case, he jumped parole in 2004 and was absconding since then, the police spokesperson said.
To evade arrest, the accused changed his hideouts frequently, he added.
The STF took up the case in December last year and gathered vital information, leading to his arrest from Jharkhand, where he was living under a changed identity and running an eatery, the police spokesperson said.
