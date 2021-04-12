COVID: Night curfew imposed in UP's Shravasti district

COVID: Night curfew imposed in UP's Shravasti districtPTI | Shravasti | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:20 IST
In view of rising COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh till April 18, officials said on Monday.
The curfew will be from 9 pm to 6 am, District Magistrate T K Shibu said.
Besides Shravasti, night curfew has been imposed in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area of the state.
