COVID: Night curfew imposed in UP's Shravasti district

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh till April 18, officials said on Monday.

The curfew will be from 9 pm to 6 am, District Magistrate T K Shibu said.

Besides Shravasti, night curfew has been imposed in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)