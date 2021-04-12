Left Menu

Doctor held for procuring loans by forging wife's signature, documents: Police

The investigation regarding the forgeries, utilisation of funds and the roles of other associates, if any, is in progress, Additional Commissioner of Police EOW R K Singh said.The couple was living separately since 2006, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:23 IST
Doctor held for procuring loans by forging wife's signature, documents: Police

A 58-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly procuring loans by forging the signature and documents of his wife, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sudhakar Arya, is a resident of Sector 5, Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to the police, a case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who alleged that when she applied for a loan for her daughter's higher studies, it was rejected by a national bank on the ground that she had already taken a heavy loan and was a defaulter.

When the woman checked, she came to know that her husband had taken two loans of Rs 1,03,97,767 and Rs 1,85,50,000 from a non-banking financial company (NBFC), citing her as a co-applicant, the police said.

She filed a case in the Delhi High Court's mediation centre and four notices were issued to Arya, but he never came to attend the proceedings, they added.

During investigation, it came to light that the signatures of the complainant on both the loan applications were forged. Further verifications from the authorities concerned confirmed that the copies of the PAN and voter identity cards of the complainant were also forged, a senior police officer said.

The accused used forged KYC documents while filing the loan applications with the NBFC. He also forged the signature of the co-applicant on the loan applications, the officer said.

He mortgaged the joint property as a collateral security without the consent and knowledge of the second partner for procuring the loans, the police said.

''During further investigation, police apprehended Arya. The investigation regarding the forgeries, utilisation of funds and the roles of other associates, if any, is in progress,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) R K Singh said.

The couple was living separately since 2006, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels unconstitu...

Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WVa

West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers with a thrill-seeking twist.A public-private program launched Monday will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and...

IMF looking for productive engagement with Ecuador's new government-Okamoto

The International Monetary Fund is looking for strong engagement with Ecuadors new government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and foster stronger growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.Okamoto told rep...

Botswana probes deaths of two people who took AstraZeneca shot

Botswana is investigating the deaths of two among thousands of people who had been given doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to see if there is any link, the health ministry said.The southern African country has so far administered about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021