UP: Man killed as motorcycle catches fire after hitting divider

A 45-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a divider and caught fire here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on the Bahraich-Bhinga road when Dinesh Mishra, a government teacher, was coming from Shravasti, they said.

Mishra lost control of his motorcycle and hit a divider near Nausutia in Dargah Sharif area after which the petrol tank of the vehicle caught fire, the police said.

He sustained burn injuries and died on the spot before someone could help him, they said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

