Left Menu

Home Guard shoots wife to death after quarrel; arrested

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:07 IST
Home Guard shoots wife to death after quarrel; arrested

Amaravati, Apr 12 (PTI): A Home Guard was arrested on Monday on the charge of shooting his wife dead after a dispute over mortgaged jewellery, police said.

Vinod Kumar was an assistant to the Intelligence Security Wing's additional superintendent Sashi Bhushan.

He (Vinod Kumar) initially made everyone believe that the firearm misfired, resulting in her (wife's) death. But, we established that he shot her dead in a fit of rage, Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told reporters.

Kumar had brought Bhushans service weapon home as the latter went to Anantapuramu three days ago.

On Sunday, the Home Guard allegedly quarrelled with his wife over the mortgage of her jewellery and then shot her in the chest from close range.

Police are investigating into the reason why the Additional Superintendent left his service weapon with the Home Guard in the first place.

''It is not just carelessness but a clear violation of rules, a top police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels unconstitu...

Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WVa

West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers with a thrill-seeking twist.A public-private program launched Monday will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and...

Punjab minister's brother elected mayor of Mohali municpal corporation

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhus brother was elected mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation on Monday.Besides Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who was elected mayor, Amrik Singh Somal and Kuljeet Singh Bedi were elected senior deputy mayo...

Vázquez latest setback for Madrid ahead of Liverpool match

PDS PDS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021