PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:17 IST
Will provide piped drinking water to all rural households Sep 2022: J-K to Centre
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has assured the Centre that it would provide piped drinking water to every rural household in the union territory by September 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ahead of the national deadline, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

The UT has presented its Annual Action Plan (AAP) in this regard through video conference before a national committee, it said.

The panel is chaired by the secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Jal Shakti Ministry. The national committee carries out a thorough scrutiny of the proposed AAPs prepared by states and UTs before finalising the same. Thereafter, funds are released in tranches based on physical and financial progress and regular field visits. Review meetings are also held to ensure implementation of the AAPs to achieve goals set under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Jammu and Kashmir had declared two districts -- Srinagar and Ganderbal -- as 'Har Ghar Jal' districts, wherein all rural households have tap water connections.

The union territory has 18.16 lakh rural households, out of which tap connections have been provided to almost 10 lakh households as on March 31, the ministry said. In 2021-22, the UT plans to provide 4.9 lakh tap connections. It has plans to make nine more districts as 'Har Ghar Jal' district that is every rural household will be provided with tap water connection, it said.

''Jammu and Kashmir assured the committee to provide piped drinking water to every rural household by September 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ahead of the national deadline,'' the ministry said.

The JJM aims to provide piped drinking water to all rural households in the country by 2024.

During the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir authorities presented their progress on implementation of the scheme as well as the AAP for coverage of rural households and support activities to be taken up in the UT.

