Vijayawada: Home guards wife died in gun misfire

A wife of a home guard died recently in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada when a gun misfired at his residence.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A wife of a home guard died recently in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada when a gun misfired at his residence. Surya Ratnaprabha, the wife of a home guard named Vivek, died at around 2 am last night when a gun accidentally misfired. Vinod, an assistant to an Assistant Superintendent of Police, had mistakenly taken ASP's gun to his home and while he was showing the gun to his wife, it misfired. Consequently, Ratnaprabha died on the spot.

The ASP had gone to Anantapur three days ago. A A case has been registered by the Bhavanipuram Police and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

