PILs filed befor Calcutta HC for judicial probe into Cooch Behar killings

PILs filed befor Calcutta HC for judicial probe into Cooch Behar killingsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:07 IST
Two PILs were filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a judicial probe into the incident of firing by CISF personnel in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, which led to the death of four persons.
The petitioners also prayed for direction for adequate monetary compensation to the families of those who were killed in the firing.
Firdaus Shamim, lawyer for one of the petitioners, said that the court has been requested to give an order to ensure that the CISF company, whose personnel has opened fire in Sitalkuchi, be kept off election duty in West Bengal.
The plea also stated that the CISF mainly provides security to government establishments and are thus not adequately trained to handle public unrest.
The petitioners prayed that the high court order a judicial probe into the incident of firing on April 10, when the fourth phase polling was underway.
Both have made the Election Commission, Union of India and the West Bengal government respondents in their pleas.
Rabishankar Chatterjee, lawyer for the other petitioner, later said that the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday before a division bench presided by Chief Justice TB N Radhakrishnan.
