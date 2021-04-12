Left Menu

PILs filed befor Calcutta HC for judicial probe into Cooch Behar killings

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:07 IST
PILs filed befor Calcutta HC for judicial probe into Cooch Behar killings

Two PILs were filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a judicial probe into the incident of firing by CISF personnel in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, which led to the death of four persons.

The petitioners also prayed for direction for adequate monetary compensation to the families of those who were killed in the firing.

Firdaus Shamim, lawyer for one of the petitioners, said that the court has been requested to give an order to ensure that the CISF company, whose personnel has opened fire in Sitalkuchi, be kept off election duty in West Bengal.

The plea also stated that the CISF mainly provides security to government establishments and are thus not adequately trained to handle public unrest.

The petitioners prayed that the high court order a judicial probe into the incident of firing on April 10, when the fourth phase polling was underway.

Both have made the Election Commission, Union of India and the West Bengal government respondents in their pleas.

Rabishankar Chatterjee, lawyer for the other petitioner, later said that the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday before a division bench presided by Chief Justice TB N Radhakrishnan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

19 including panchayat members, councillors join BJP in Jammu

As many as 19 prominent people, including councillors and panch from Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district joined the BJP here on Monday, a party spokesperson said. Congress working district president of Reasi Amit Sharma, a sarpanch, nine panc...

Sudanese officials visit West Darfur after clashes

The head of Sudans ruling council visited West Darfur state on Monday with other senior officials after violence in which scores of people were killed. Clashes httpswww.reuters.comarticleidUSKBN2BU2G4 between Arab and Masalit tribesmen that...

G Suite for Nonprofits is now Google Workspace for Nonprofits: Here's what's new

Google has rebranded G Suite for Nonprofits as Google Workspace for Nonprofits to provide organizations with greater choice and flexibility so that they can maximize their impact, the search giant announced on Monday.Google Workspace for No...

Italian region rejects Draghi's "stupid" vaccine guidelines

The head of Italys southern Campania region said on Monday he would ignore a government order to give the elderly vaccination priority and would instead focus on workers in order to safeguard the local economy. The central government has of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021