Delhi: Boy dies after being attacked by cow

A 15-year-old boy died after a stray cow hit him with its horns while he was returning from a park in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rudhir and the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, they said.

Police said he was taken to a hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver, but he died during treatment.

