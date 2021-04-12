Mosque committees, civil society should condemn terrorists for misusing religious places: Kashmir IGP

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Mosque management committees, civil society and the media should condemn the terrorists for misusing mosques for terror attacks, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said on Monday.

''Terrorists have misused #mosques for terror attacks i.e, Pampore on 19/6/20, Sopore on 1/7/20 & Shopian on 9/4/21.

''General public, Masjid Intizamia, Civil Societies & Media should condemn such acts,'' Kumar said on the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone police.

He was referring to militancy related incidents that took place inside or in the vicinity mosques in the past one year.

