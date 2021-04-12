Left Menu

Mosque committees, civil society should condemn terrorists for misusing religious places: Kashmir IGP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:07 IST
Mosque committees, civil society should condemn terrorists for misusing religious places: Kashmir IGP

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Mosque management committees, civil society and the media should condemn the terrorists for misusing mosques for terror attacks, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said on Monday.

''Terrorists have misused #mosques for terror attacks i.e, Pampore on 19/6/20, Sopore on 1/7/20 & Shopian on 9/4/21.

''General public, Masjid Intizamia, Civil Societies & Media should condemn such acts,'' Kumar said on the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone police.

He was referring to militancy related incidents that took place inside or in the vicinity mosques in the past one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US budget deficit jumps to record USD 1.7 trillion this year

The US governments budget deficit surged to an all-time high of USD 1.7 trillion for the first six months of this budget year, nearly double the previous record, as another round of economic-support checks added billions of dollars to spend...

Researchers discover new way to starve brain tumours

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have found a new way to starve cancerous brain tumour cells of energy in order to prevent further growth. The pre-clinical research in human tissue samples, human cell lines and mice could lead ...

'Black day for democracy': Derek on EC's ban on Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed the Election Commissions EC move to ban West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it a black day for democracy. Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien tweeted, Today is a bl...

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021