Left Menu

Great Lakes Region ‘on the right track’ to tackling political and other challenges

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries in Africa’s Great Lakes region are “on the right track”, with leaders pushing forward on political, security and economic cooperation, UN Special Envoy Huang Xia told the Security Council on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:32 IST
Great Lakes Region ‘on the right track’ to tackling political and other challenges

Governments and people across the 13 nations continue to show resilience and determination in the face of the global crisis, he said, while congratulating those which have begun vaccinations through the global solidarity initiative, COVAX.

“These vaccination campaigns have so far allowed for just over a million doses to be administered in the region”, said Mr. Huang, who briefed in French. He urged ambassadors to continue their mobilization “in order to foster more equitable and affordable access to the vaccine, including in areas affected by armed conflict”.

‘Encouraging gestures’

Nearly two million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Great Lakes Region since the pandemic began, and more than 60,000 people have died. Women have been disproportionately affected by the impacts.

Amidst this difficult context, leaders have continued their engagement in line with a 2013 framework on peace, security and cooperation. The UN, the African Union, regional bloc SADC, as well as the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an intergovernmental body, are the guarantors of the agreement.

On the political front, Mr. Huang spoke of efforts towards promoting better relations between Rwanda and Uganda, and pointed to recent “encouraging gestures” between Burundi and Rwanda.

The UN Envoy also underlined his commitment to action to find a lasting solution to the continued problem of armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). A regional group that brings together civilian and military experts should be holding its first meeting in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 has only exacerbated the violence, he said, which has hindered development. He welcomed recent verdicts against the heads of armed groups, handed down by national courts in the DRC and by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Meanwhile, elections in some countries were marred by violence, but Mr. Huang told the Council this problem can be resolved through stepping up work on prevention.

“The region seems to be resolutely committed and on the right track to tackle these security, political and economic challenges that are before it”, he said, though adding that the international community’s “tireless support” will still be needed.

UN action plan

Mr Huang updated ambassadors on the UN’s strategy for the region, which was presented to the Council last December and covers peace consolidation, conflict prevention and conflict resolution.

The strategy seeks to leverage the activities of UN entities working there to better assist countries on the path to peace, security and sustainable development.

The UN, together with national authorities, experts, and civil society organizations, will soon draw up a related action plan to identify priorities.

Mr Huang added that his Office will also focus on additional priority issues. These range from supporting political dialogue already underway and co-organizing a high-level workshop on fighting the illegal exploitation of natural resources, a root cause of instability.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets people on Navaratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the beginning of Navaratri, and offered his best wishes to various regions and communities celebrating their new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar.Over the next few days, pe...

Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru sets runoff

Ecuador will be led for the next four years by a conservative businessman after voters rebuffed a left-leaning movement that yielded an economic boom and then a recession since taking hold of the presidency last decade. That election certai...

Police shooting death of Black man near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

Civil unrest gripped a Minneapolis suburb for a second night on Monday after the citys police chief said a fatal police shooting of a young Black man appeared to result from an officer mistakenly opening fire with her gun instead of a Taser...

Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as alien scars. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Gri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021