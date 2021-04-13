Left Menu

Ensure illegal industrial units do not restart: NGT to DPCC

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Varun seeking compliance of directions of NGTs earlier orders on industrial pollution in Mayapuri, Bawana, Khyala, Uttam Nagar, and other adjoining areas in Delhi by certain industrial units. According to the applicant, the order has not been complied with.

The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to maintain vigil to ensure that the illegal industrial units do not restart without compliance in various areas in the national capital.

These units are in Mayapuri, Bawana, Khyala, Uttam Nagar, and other adjoining areas here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel also ordered that the process of assessing and recovering compensation be completed expeditiously, following due process of law.

The direction came after DPCC told the tribunal that the power and water supply of the units were disconnected by BSES and Delhi Jal Board respectively and show cause notice for the imposition of Environmental Damage Charges were also issued in February 2021.

DPCC had told the tribunal that it had served notices to eight industrial units for discharging waste in drains and it had also closed 43 units for polluting air and water.

''Closure directions were issued from time to time in all 43 premises and units were effectively closed. The power supply and water supply of the units were also disconnected by BSES and DJB respectively. Show cause notice for the imposition of Environmental Damage Charges were also issued in February 2021,'' the DPCC told the NGT.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Varun seeking compliance of directions of NGT's earlier orders on industrial pollution in Mayapuri, Bawana, Khyala, Uttam Nagar, and other adjoining areas in Delhi by certain industrial units. According to the applicant, the order has not been complied with.

