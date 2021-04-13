SI placed under suspension for thrashing hotel customers

A sub-inspector, who thrashed some customers and staff of a hotel in the city citing violation of Covid-19 restrictions, was placed under suspension pending departmental inquiry in the incident, police sources said on Tuesday.

After the video of SI Muthu allegedly beating up customers on Sunday night went viral on social media on Monday, he was transferred to the control room by city police commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham.

As the State Human Rights Commission sought a report from the commission within two weeks, Davidson ordered Muthu's suspension late Monday night pending departmental inquiry, police said.

The hotel owner lodged a complaint with the commissioner seeking immediate action for the attack.

Though the restrictions come into effect after 11 PM, the police officer started thrashing the staff and customers who were having dinner around 10.20 PM, owner Mohanraj said, adding that a woman customer had an injury to her forehead.

Four of the hotel staff were admitted to the government hospital here, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)