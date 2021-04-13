Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:58 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraine's borders.
"In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine's borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," Stoltenberg said.
"Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and deescalate immediately," he said at a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba said Kyiv wanted a diplomatic solution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
