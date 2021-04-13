Left Menu

'The War That Made R&AW': Book on making of modern Indian espionage

A new book traces the origins of Research Analysis Wing RAW and gives insights into the integral role played by its founder legendary spymaster RN Kao in helping India liberate Bangladesh in 1971.The War That Made RAW, published by Westland in collaboration with Golden Pen, is written by filmmakers and writers Anushka Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:00 IST
'The War That Made R&AW': Book on making of modern Indian espionage

A new book traces the origins of Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) and gives insights into the integral role played by its founder legendary spymaster RN Kao in helping India liberate Bangladesh in 1971.

''The War That Made R&AW'', published by Westland in collaboration with Golden Pen, is written by filmmakers and writers Anushka Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. It was released on Monday.

''As filmmakers, in any narrative or a cinematic universe, one constantly seeks out a hero. We found one in RN Kao. For us, this chapter from history is visually rich, suspenseful, gripping and has been a deeply satisfying tale to bring to life,'' said the authors about the book.

Kao, a deputy director at the Intelligence Bureau (IB), took over as director of RAW in 1968 after former prime minister Indira Gandhi split the former to carve out an intelligence agency focused on international threats.

He had one goal, to build an Intelligence-gathering agency that would ensure the security and integrity of India. And, eventually, the legend of the 'Kaoboys' -- the nickname given to the team he built—would spread far and wide.

His legendary exploits include conducting the 'Kashmir Princess' probe in the mid-1950s, his contributions in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 and role in ensuring Sikkim's merger with India.

''The story of how R&AW was set up, and the organisation's role in Bangladesh's fight for freedom, is a riveting one. Anusha and Saket have done a wonderful job chronicling how the great Indian spymaster R N Kao, his right-hand man Sankaran Nair, and the rest of the R&AW team, ran their operations at this time,'' said Deepthi Talwar said, Editor, Westland Publications.

The compelling tale of covert operations, courage and quick thinking, and of how wars are won as much off the battlefield as on it, the book, according to Golden Pen's Jaspinder Singh Kang, is an ode to the ''most iconic event in the history of India's independence''.

''This book is an ode to, probably, the most iconic event in the history of our nation post-independence. A war that was fought not only on land, air and sea, but, most strategically, behind the scenes, by our first intelligence agency.

''The creation of Bangladesh -- we can appreciate more so now -- thwarted what could have been a threat from East and West. We are absolutely thrilled about Golden Pen and Westland's joint release of RA&W by Sandeep and Anusha,'' said Kang.

Golden Pen, started in 2018, is a partnership between former investigative journalist Zaidi and international marketing consultant Jaspinder Kang. It aims at enhancing the quality of crime noir and intriguing tales and subsequently taking Indian crime stories and writers to the global audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Guv, CM, leaders extend Tamil New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several leaders extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year and Vishu.Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the governor req...

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...

IPS officer Anil Shukla returns to Delhi Police after 6 years in NIA

Senior IPS officer Anil Shukla returned to his parent cadre Delhi Police after successfully completing his tenure of six years in the NIA, during which he led investigations into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama attack and the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021