Night curfew timings changed for Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Night curfew timings changed for Uttarakhand's DehradunPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:50 IST
Night curfew timings in Uttarakhand's Dehradun were changed on Tuesday to 10.30 pm for the convenience of residents during the month of Ramzan and Navratras. With a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand Cabinet had on Friday last decided to impose night curfew in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation area from 10 pm to 5 am.
The night curfew timings in the city have been revised to 10.30 pm with effect from Tuesday on the instruction of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for the convenience of residents during the month of Ramzan and Navratras, an official release here said.
However, Rawat appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and asked all district magistrates to ensure 100 per cent compliance to COVID norms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
