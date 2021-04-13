SANDF intercepts 81 vehicles to safeguard SA borders

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has intercepted 81 vehicles over the past three months during Operation Corona, an initiative to safeguard the borders of South Africa.

SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobhozi, confirmed that 49 vehicles were stopped in their tracks between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique border during January and March this year.

Also, 15 vehicles were intercepted before they could illegally leave the border between Limpopo and Zimbabwe, while the other 15 vehicles stopped in Mpumalanga and Eswatini/Mozambique border and two between Free State and Lesotho.

The SANDF has also seized narcotics valued at R21 473 511.

"The undocumented persons apprehended by the SANDF are handed over to the South African Police Service. After being processed, they are deported back to their countries," Mgobhozi explained.

Speaking to Pretoria News, Lieutenant Colonel Seitebatso Pearl Block said the SANDF troops have broken their record with regards to confiscating contraband goods, narcotics and intercepting stolen vehicles.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the troops deployed at our borders continued to apprehend undocumented persons, prevented livestock theft and seized people guiding livestock towards the borderline," she told the newspaper, adding that 12 500 undocumented people were apprehended.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)