Maha: Gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh seized in Thane; one held

One person was arrested and gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was seized from a vehicle on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

A joint team of the Central Crime Unit and Cyber Cell of the Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai police intercepted a vehicle in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Banned gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was recovered from the vehicle and one person was arrested, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and FDA regulations have been registered against the accused, and investigations are underway to find out about the source of the contraband, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)