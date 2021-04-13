Brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Odisha's Baripada

Brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Odisha's BaripadaPTI | Baripada | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:10 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh was seized in Odisha's Baripada town on Tuesday, police said.
The drugs were seized during a raid at the house of Govind Paul (40) in the Takatpur area, they said.
Paul was arrested in connection with the case, said Birendra Senapati, the inspector-in-charge of the local police station.
Police suspect Paul to be part of an inter-state brown sugar smuggling racket, he said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
