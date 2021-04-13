Left Menu

Panic buying in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra CM's announcement

It is better to buy essentials, said a harried shopper in the suburb of Thane.A shopkeeper, however, said that the panic buying is not as high as the one seen in March last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a four-hour window for a nationwide lockdown.Another shopper said the likelihood of some strict measures, if not a lockdown, have been internalised by the consumers over the last ten days due to which essential supplies have already been purchased.There was increased vehicular movement as the people got out of their homes for shopping.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:36 IST
Panic buying in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra CM's announcement

The announcement of a public address by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of a lockdown led to panic buying by people on the streets of the financial capital on Tuesday evening.

Thackeray is scheduled to address the state, reeling under a fresh spike of coronavirus cases, at 8.30 pm.

Vegetable vendors and general stores selling fast- moving consumer goods saw higher buying from around 5.30 pm when the CM's office informed of Thackeray's virtual address on Tuesday over social media platforms.

Over the past fortnight, Maharashtra has been witnessing a massive growth in daily infections with cities like Mumbai and Pune, and also some districts like Aurangabad witnessing a surge in cases.

The state, which is contributing over half of the daily infections to the national tally, implemented limited restrictions earlier this month, which involved night and weekend curfews.

''There is no certainty about the length of a lockdown or how strictly will it be implemented. It is better to buy essentials,'' said a harried shopper in the suburb of Thane.

A shopkeeper, however, said that the panic buying is not as high as the one seen in March last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a four-hour window for a nationwide lockdown.

Another shopper said the likelihood of some strict measures, if not a lockdown, have been internalised by the consumers over the last ten days due to which essential supplies have already been purchased.

There was increased vehicular movement as the people got out of their homes for shopping. There was an increased police presence as well on the roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Olympic-bound Priyanka, Asiad champion Jinson Johnson test positive

Five track-and-field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami, and a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of Indias Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.Asian G...

Erdogan says turkey remains committed to full EU membership

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country despite strains in recent years. Last month the EU opened the door to begin modernising a c...

Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.The situation were facing with COVID-19 rem...

Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.In a virtual meeting with World Bank Grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021