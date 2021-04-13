Left Menu

Gangster Sheikh Hyder will be arrested soon: Police

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:16 IST
Gangster Sheikh Hyder will be arrested soon: Police

The city police on Tuesday expressed confidence that gangster Sheikh Hyder, who escaped from judicial custody three days ago while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital will be arrested soon.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said that Hyder, who is now on the run, will be arrested soon.

Sources said that at least five teams of police are now on the lookout for the gangster, who is still at large after he escaped on April 10 evening.

The DCP said Mohammad Yakub, an aide of Hyder who surrendered on Monday was interrogated.

''Mohammad Yakub was produced in the court on the day.

During interrogation, we suspect that Yakub was part of a conspiracy in gangster Hyders escape from the hospital. We will take him on remand for further custodial interrogation'', said Singh.

Constable Mohammad Mousim was on duty when Hyder escaped and is now placed under suspension in his FIR said that some visitor's of Hyder threw some chemicals on him, as a result, he became unconscious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers spotted leaving Noida, admin refutes COVID-19 link

Scores of people, including women and children, were on Tuesday spotted leaving Noida for their hometowns on buses with many of them allegedly lamenting an uncertain future in the city amid an worsening COVID-19 situation, according to eyew...

Apple to hold special event on April 20

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it was holding a special event on April 20, with many expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models and other products ahead of its annual developers conference in June.Apples cryptic invitation for the me...

South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa has decided to temporarily suspend the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in s...

Iran summons Portugal's envoy to protest at EU sanctions

Iran on Tuesday summoned the envoy of Portugal, current holder of the European Unions rotating presidency, to protest against the blocs sanctions on eight Iranian military and police chiefs over a deadly crackdown in 2019, state media repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021