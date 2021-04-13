Labourer arrested for raping minor girl: Police

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a labourer in Jaipur. The accused, however, was arrested within a few hours after the crime was reported on Tuesday, police said. The mother of the girl lodged a complaint with the Shyam Nagar police station alleging that her daughter was raped by a labourer Mukesh. "The woman along with her children lives in an under-construction building where the accused raped the girl on Monday," DCP South Harendra Mahawar said. He said the girl's medical examination was conducted and different teams of 200 policemen in all were formed to search the accused who had left the place after the incident.

"One team spotted a suspicious man who had covered his face and was rushing toward a bus stand on the 200-feet bypass road. The policemen asked his name but he misled them. Since his face was matching with the accused, they further asked for more details following which he tried to escape but was caught," he said. The accused is being questioned further, he added.

