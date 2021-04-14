Left Menu

Suspects arrested in murder of long-missing California college student Kristin Smart

She was returning from an off-campus party. Paul Flores, a classmate of Smart and long the main suspect in her disappearance, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of San Pedro and charged with murder, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told an afternoon news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 04:11 IST
Suspects arrested in murder of long-missing California college student Kristin Smart

Police arrested a longtime suspect on Tuesday for the murder of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old college freshman who went missing from her California university 25 years ago, but said her body had not yet been found. Smart was last seen walking to her dormitory on the campus of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Los Angeles, in 1996. She was returning from an off-campus party.

Paul Flores, a classmate of Smart and long the main suspect in her disappearance, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of San Pedro and charged with murder, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told an afternoon news conference. The suspect's father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested in the San Luis Obispo County town of Arroyo Grande on charges of being an accessory after the fact, Parkinson said.

"We have not recovered Kristin. We will continue to focus on finding her remains," Parkinson said. Investigators have searched 18 locations for her body. Paul Flores was jailed on one count of murder and was being held without bail until an initial court appearance later this week. Attorney Sarah Sanger, who is representing him, said her law office did not comment on pending cases.

"There has been no offer of any physical evidence at this point," Harold Mesick, the attorney representing Ruben Flores, told Reuters in an interview. "My client is entitled to the presumption of innocence. That means he is absolutely not guilty. As far as the charges go, my client is not guilty in actuality and not guilty under the law."

Ruben Flores was jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail and was also expected in court later this week. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies searched Ruben Flores' home in March with cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar. Parkinson said evidence was seized during that operation that led to the arrests, but he declined to discuss it further.

After Smart was reporting missing, Paul Flores told investigators that he left a campus party with her shortly before 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996, but parted company about a block from her dorm. Delays in the investigation of the Smart case prompted California lawmakers to pass legislation requiring colleges and universities to share information more quickly about missing students with off-campus police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Televisa says to merge content with Univision in new media company

Grupo Televisa , Mexicos largest broadcaster, will combine content with U.S. broadcaster Univision for the creation of a new Spanish-language media company, Televisa said on Tuesday.The new company, called Televisa Univision, will feature c...

New Zealand to phase out livestock exports by sea

New Zealand will cease the export of livestock by sea following a transition period of up to two years, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor announced on Wednesday.At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealands reputation for high st...

UK trial on switching COVID-19 vaccines adds Moderna and Novavax shots

A UK study into using different COVID-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations is being expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers said on Wednesday.The trial, known as the Com-Cov study, was first launched in February t...

Use-of-force expert testifies that Chauvin justified in deadly arrest of Floyd

Defense attorneys in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday called an expert witness who testified that the former Minneapolis police officer was justified and reasonable in his use of force during his arrest of George Floyd. After 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021