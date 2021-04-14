Left Menu

112 people with criminal records externed from UP's Muzaffarnagar ahead of panchayat poll

Anyone found in the district would be arrested, the police officer warned.He said these people have been involved in several criminal cases in the past.Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases from April 15.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:09 IST
More than 100 people with criminal records have been externed from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the panchayat elections, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said 112 anti-social elements from different police station areas have been externed from the district for six months. Anyone found in the district would be arrested, the police officer warned.

He said these people have been involved in several criminal cases in the past.

Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases from April 15. Polling in Muzaffarnagar district will be held on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

