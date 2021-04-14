Extortion racket busted in Delhi, 3 arrested

Delhi police have arrested three women for filing a false complaint of molestation against a 61-year-old man and allegedly asking extortion money to withdraw the case from him in Delhi's Moti Nagar. According to the police, a complaint of molestation was registered against Dinesh Chand Mahajan, 61-year-old for allegedly molesting the complainant Kiran. On being suspicion upon the complainant, an initial inquiry was conducted and it was revealed that the complainant has made false and fabricated allegations to extort an amount of Rs 10 lakhs from Mahajan.

Thereafter, a medical examination of the complainant was conducted at DDU Hospital. She was also sent for counseling at a DCW Counsellor, wherein she specifically mentioned that she made a false complaint against Mahajan and demanded extortion money to withdraw the said complaint on being instigated by her other two partners Poonam and Sonia. According to Police, on investigating the case further, police arrested all three accused identified as Sonia who is indulged in prostitution and extortion by targeting innocent persons. She works with her sister. Poonam is also indulged in prostitution and she works with her sister Sonia. Kiran, who works with both the accused persons Sonia and Poonam as a dummy figure to get the target by leveling molestation allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)