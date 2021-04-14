Left Menu

Thackeray, Mumbai mayor pay floral tributes to Ambedkar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:58 IST
Thackeray, Mumbai mayor pay floral tributes to Ambedkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and leaders across parties paid rich tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Thackeray and others visited Chaitya Bhoomi, the Constitution architect's memorial in central Mumbai in the morning and paid floral tributes to India's first Law and Justice minister.

Because of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the birth anniversary celebrations were subdued.

A large number of people visit Chaitya Bhoomi each year on the occasion of Ambedkar birth anniversary.

On this day last year and this year, the municipal administration appealed to people that gatherings should be limited to five people at a time for visiting the memorial.

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew- like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the ''war against coronavirus has begun again,'' as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

The ''lockdown-like'' restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period, Thackeray said but refrained from terming the new curbs as lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Applications open for Micromax In Note 1 Android 11 Early Access program

Micromax has started taking applications for the Android 11 Early Access for In Note 1. The last date to apply for the program is April 18, 2021, the company said on Wednesday.Announcing the program in a post on the In community forums, Mic...

GR Infraprojects files for IPO to raise Rs 800 crore

GR Infraprojects Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus DRHP with the markets regulator for initial public offering to raise between Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The Udaipur-based integrated road engineering, procurement and cons...

Biden says pause on J&J shots shows gov't putting safety 1st

President Joe Bidens COVID-19 vaccination campaign hit a snag when federal regulators recommended a pause in administering Johnson Johnson shots. But the White House portrayed the action as important validation of his measured approach thr...

UP CM orders procurement of 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad

In view of the shortage of Remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of Remdesivir from Gujarats Ahmedabad on an urgent basis. According to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021