Left Menu

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

The British government is due to host Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in London and its EU negotiator David Frost will travel to Brussels on Thursday for talks designed to ease differences over trade and Northern Ireland, the scene of more than a week of riots.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:58 IST
UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ireland's RTE television reported on Wednesday.

The European Union launched legal action against Britain last month for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year. Brussels gave London, which has said it has not violated the agreement, a month to respond to the legal action, but the British government has requested an extension of one month, RTE reported.

"The request came in two letters from the UK's chief Brexit minister David Frost," RTE correspondent Tony Connelly said in a Twitter post. The EU declined immediate comment. The British government is due to host Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in London and its EU negotiator David Frost will travel to Brussels on Thursday for talks designed to ease differences over trade and Northern Ireland, the scene of more than a week of riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kashima Antlers fire Zago as coach, appoint Soma

Eight-time Japanese champions Kashima Antlers have fired head coach Antonio Carlos Zago, the club said on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been replaced by former Kashima full back Naoki Soma, after a disappointing start to the season in which ...

EU, UK set meeting over Northern Ireland trade rules

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and the United Kingdom Brexit minister David Frost will hold talks Thursday in Brussels to discuss Northern Ireland trade rules, the EU said on Wednesday.The meeting will take place a month ...

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi.

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi....

Spain keeps immunisation goal despite J&J delay

Spains prime minister says his government is maintaining its goal of immunizing 70 percent of the nations adult population, some 33 million people, by the end of the summer despite the delay in the European rollout of the Johnson Johnson v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021