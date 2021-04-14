Left Menu

Philippines files new diplomatic protests over Chinese boats in disputed waters

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said that two protests had been lodged, days after Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to press for the withdrawal of its vessels on the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea and other Philippine maritime zones. The Philippines last month described the presence of over 200 boats believed to be manned by militias inside its 200 miles (322 km) exclusive economic zone as "swarming and threatening", while the United States, Japan, and others have voiced concern about China’s intentions, prompting rebukes by Beijing.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:27 IST
Philippines files new diplomatic protests over Chinese boats in disputed waters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines filed fresh diplomatic protests to China on Wednesday after accusing its giant neighbor of undertaking illegal fishing and massing more than 240 boats within the Southeast Asian country's territorial waters. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said that two protests had been lodged, days after Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to press for the withdrawal of its vessels on the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea and other Philippine maritime zones.

The Philippines last month described the presence of over 200 boats believed to be manned by militias inside its 200 miles (322 km) exclusive economic zone as "swarming and threatening", while the United States, Japan, and others have voiced concern about China's intentions, prompting rebukes by Beijing. In a Twitter post, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said: "they really are fishing everything in the water that belongs by law to us."

A Philippine government task force said the vessels, which are about 60 meters (197 ft) in length, can catch a tonne of fish a day. It said 240 were in various areas in Philippine waters as of Sunday, including nine at Whitsun Reef. "The continuous warming of Chinese vessels poses a threat to the safety of navigation, the safety of life at sea, and impedes the exclusive right of Filipinos to benefit from the marine wealth in the EEZ," the task force said in a statement late on Monday.

China's embassy in Manila and the foreign ministry in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Chinese diplomats have previously said the Whitsun reef was part of its traditional fishing grounds, and that vessels were taking shelter from rough seas and did not have militia aboard.

Since coming to power in 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte has criticized U.S. foreign policy and sought to improve ties with Beijing, but China's maritime assertiveness has put him in a difficult spot at times. The Philippine navy planned to deploy three more ships in the South China Sea.

"We have to understand that to say that one area is ours, we have to be there," army spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Want to work in films where women are shown as decision-makers: Paoli Dam

Actor Paoli Dam says shes always on the lookout for roles that represent womens perspective in cinema and her latest choices are a reflection of that.Dam, a prominent star in Bengali and Hindi cinema, featured in Kaali and Bulbbul in 2020. ...

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party seeks to form

Bulgarias long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB party won most seats but fell well short of a majority in an April 4 election.GERB, w...

Soccer-Kashima Antlers fire Zago as coach, appoint Soma

Eight-time Japanese champions Kashima Antlers have fired head coach Antonio Carlos Zago, the club said on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been replaced by former Kashima full back Naoki Soma, after a disappointing start to the season in which ...

EU, UK set meeting over Northern Ireland trade rules

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and the United Kingdom Brexit minister David Frost will hold talks Thursday in Brussels to discuss Northern Ireland trade rules, the EU said on Wednesday.The meeting will take place a month ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021