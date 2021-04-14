Left Menu

COVID-19: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation sets up drive-through RTPCR test facility

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Municipal Corporation Ahmedabad and Neuberg Supratech Laboratory have started a joint initiative of drive-through RTPCR test at the GMDC ground in the city.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujrat) | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:50 IST
Drive-through RT-PCR testing launched at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Municipal Corporation Ahmedabad and Neuberg Supratech Laboratory have started a joint initiative of drive-through RTPCR test at the GMDC ground in the city. According to Director Neuberg Supratech Laboratory, Dr. Sandip Shah, the collection centre is being set up to reduce the number of people queuing at private laboratories for tests, and those who are getting tested have to register via QR code after which the report will be sent in 24 hours.

"Those who came for the test first scanned the QR code in the mobile provided by the lab. After scanning the mobile and registering with all their information, the car came to the collection center inside. The suspect's sample was taken by a person wearing a PPE kit without getting out of the car. People arrived in about 50 vehicles from 8 am to test," said Shah. "People returned after giving samples in just 5 minutes. About 10 collection centres have been set up by Newberg Supratech Laboratory. In addition, walking test centres have also been set up where people were standing in line to get tested," he added. (ANI)

