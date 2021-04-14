Elderly man falsely accused of molestation, 3 held

Three women have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a 61-year-old man in west Delhi by falsely implicating him in a molestation case, police said on Wednesday.

Kiran (30) filed a complaint of molestation at the Rajouri Garden police station on April 7 against Dinesh Chand Mahajan, who lives in Tagore Garden Extension. Her medical examination was done the next day, according to police.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the complainant was instigated by her sister -- Poonam (31) -- and Sonia (28) to make false allegations against Mahajan in order to extort Rs 10 lakh, an officer said.

A police team was sent to Jaipur following information that the three had fled there. It traced a person who knew the three women, following which the suspects were apprehended, the officer said. PTI NIT MGA HMB

