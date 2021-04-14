K'taka CM calls all-party meet on April 18 over spike in Covid-19 cases

Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown following surge in coronavirus cases and said that an all-party meeting has been called along with a technical advisory committee to review the COVID situation in the state.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown following surge in coronavirus cases and said that an all-party meeting has been called along with a technical advisory committee to review the COVID situation in the state. The meeting will be conducted on April 18 and the committee will suggest the measures need to be taken to curb the coronavirus situation in the state.

"Chief Minister (BS Yediyurappa) and I have called an all party meeting along with the technical advisory committee. The committee will suggest the measures need to be taken to curb the coronavirus infections in the state," Bommai said while speaking to the media here. He dismissed the social media posts related to lockdown possibility in the state, stating that the government is not thinking about the lockdown and paying more attention to prevent the spread of the virus without any lockdown.

"We have had the experience of handling COVID situation in the past as well. Last year, we managed it well," he said. The Minister further urged the people to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines given by the health department, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Karnataka reported 2,632 new COVID-19 cases, 6,079 discharges, and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry today. (ANI)

