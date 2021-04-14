Left Menu

Russian navy starts Black Sea drills ahead of expected U.S. warship arrival

The Russian navy on Wednesday began a military exercise in the Black Sea ahead of the expected arrival of U.S. warships in the area, Russian news agencies reported. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow has warned the expected U.S. warships to stay well away from Crimea "for their own good", calling their deployment in the Black Sea a provocation designed to test Russian nerves.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:54 IST
Russian navy starts Black Sea drills ahead of expected U.S. warship arrival
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Russian navy on Wednesday began a military exercise in the Black Sea ahead of the expected arrival of U.S. warships in the area, Russian news agencies reported. The drills involve surface ships from Russia's Black Sea fleet, which is based in Crimea, as well as helicopters and planes. The drills will rehearse firing at surface and air targets, agencies said.

Two U.S. warships are due to arrive in the Black Sea this week as Washington and NATO sound the alarm over a large build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine and in Crimea. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow has warned the expected U.S. warships to stay well away from Crimea "for their own good", calling their deployment in the Black Sea a provocation designed to test Russian nerves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-With 100 days till Tokyo Games, Poland to vaccinate athletes

Poland will vaccinate its Olympic athletes and national soccer team against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as the nation eyes medals with just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Games. Prioritizing athletes for v...

UK PM Johnson says: I've had no contact with 'Dave' Cameron over Greensill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had not had any contact with former PM David Cameron following criticism of Camerons lobbying for failed finance firm Greensill Capital, saying he could not remember when he last spoke to Dave.Th...

10th state board exam will take place, say K'taka govt

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on cancelling the State board 10th standard exam.This comes against the backdrop of the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE cancelling the 10th standard and post...

Infosys net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 5,076 crore in March qtr

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore for the March quarter, and announced up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share.The Bengaluru-based companys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021