Left Menu

Indo-Pacific construct reflects overcoming of Cold War: EAM Jaishankar

The Indo-Pacific construct reflects a more contemporary world, mirroring the overcoming of the Cold War and not reinforcing it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday at a virtual dialogue with his French and Australian counterparts.He said the Indo-Pacific refers to a seamless world that was historically present in the form of Indian-Arab economic-trading ties and cultural influences from ASEAN nations like Vietnam and the east coast of China.I would argue that in a way, the Indo-Pacific is a return to history.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:27 IST
Indo-Pacific construct reflects overcoming of Cold War: EAM Jaishankar

The Indo-Pacific construct reflects a more contemporary world, mirroring the overcoming of the Cold War and not reinforcing it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday at a virtual dialogue with his French and Australian counterparts.

He said the Indo-Pacific refers to a seamless world that was historically present in the form of Indian-Arab economic-trading ties and cultural influences from ASEAN nations like Vietnam and the east coast of China.

''I would argue that in a way, the Indo-Pacific is a return to history. It reflects the more contemporary world. It is actually the overcoming of the Cold War and not reinforcing it,'' Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue.

''I very much hope that all of us who run contemporary foreign policy look at it that way,'' he added.

Incidentally, at a media briefing on Wednesday, Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev criticised the Indo-Pacific strategy of the western countries describing it as ''dangerous'' and an effort to revive the cold war mentality.

The virtual trilateral dialogue focused on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as well as in dealing with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

India and Australia are part of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition which is aimed at ensuring a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The other two members of the Quad are Japan and the US.

In her comments, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne emphasised on the coronavirus pandemic response and recovery efforts.

She said the developing nations across the Indo-Pacific are facing various challenges including on the economic front in view of the pandemic.

Payne also touched upon issues like challenges to rules-based global, sustainability of the oceans, climate change and strategic competition being witnessed in several parts of the globe.

She also talked about the challenging situation in Myanmar following the February 1 coup and emphasised the need for democratic transition in that country.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian underlined the need for adopting a pragmatic approach in forging deeper cooperation among the three nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also referred to continuing efforts in tackling the financing of terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. An...

Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025

Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world, the finance ministry said on Wednesday....

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics; Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Better Days director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topicsBetter Days director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chine...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021