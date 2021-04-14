Left Menu

Charges expected against Minnesota ex-police officer who fatally shot Black man

Orput, who could not be reached for comment, has not indicated the likely charge or charges, according to media. Both Potter and Tim Gannon, chief of the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police department, resigned on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST
Charges expected against Minnesota ex-police officer who fatally shot Black man

A police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle in a Minneapolis suburb that followed a routine traffic stop could face criminal charges on Wednesday, according to the county attorney in charge of the case.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput told Minnesota's WCCO Radio and other media outlets that he could file charges against the former officer, Kim Potter, on Wednesday for shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Orput, who could not be reached for comment, has not indicated the likely charge or charges, according to media.

Both Potter and Tim Gannon, chief of the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police department, resigned on Tuesday. Potter's lawyer, Earl Gray, declined to comment.

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who got back into his car, Gannon said on Monday. The officer, who was later identified as Potter, can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him."

The shooting has drawn attention to potential issues with the use of Tasers by police officers, with some experts saying it is clear that problems persist with training and the weapon's design. Wright was killed just miles from the Minneapolis courthouse where the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering George Floyd last May, is taking place.

Floyd, 46, who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned to the street under Chauvin's knee, became the face of national protests against racism and police brutality that swept the United States last summer. Protesters assembled outside Brooklyn Center's police headquarters for a third night on Tuesday. Some demonstrators lobbed bottles and other projectiles over a fence in front of the headquarters. Officers fired tear gas, nonlethal rounds and flash-bang rounds, to disperse the crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FMCG firms assure uninterrupted supply amid curfew in Maharashtra, restrictions in various states

FMCG firms such as ITC, Parle Products, Marico, Emami, PepsiCo India and CG Corp Global on Wednesday assured uninterrupted supply of their products based on the learnings from the last years lockdown, even as surge in COVID-19 cases in Indi...

Stricter COVID-19 curbs come into force in Maharashtra

The tough new measures announced by the Maharashtra government for the next 15 days to break the COVID-19 transmission chain and curb the rising cases came into force on Wednesday night.The lockdown-like restrictions, which exclude essentia...

Coinbase heads for $89 bln valuation in Nasdaq debut

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc were set to jump 36 above their reference price in the cryptocurrency exchanges market debut on Wednesday, the latest sign of the surge in interest and trading in bitcoin and other digital currencies.At 1012 a....

DC await Nortje, Rabada's 2nd RT-PCR test results; out of match against RR

Delhi Capitals South African speedsters Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will not be available for the teams second IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as their COVID-19 test reports are still awaited.There are reports that Nortje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021