Journalists reporting from adverse situations, should be allowed COVID vaccination on priority: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will write to the Centre, advocating the inclusion of journalists into the category of frontline workers as they report from "adverse" situations and should be allowed vaccination against coronavirus on priority.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will write to the Centre, advocating the inclusion of journalists into the category of frontline workers as they report from "adverse" situations and should be allowed vaccination against coronavirus on priority. "Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and allowed vaccination on priority. The Delhi government is writing to the Centre in this regard," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

India is currently facing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day. The country reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,027 related deaths on Tuesday. India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

Recently, Russia's Sputnik V also got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. (ANI)

