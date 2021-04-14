Man with axe arrested near Buckingham Palace in London

Scotland Yard officers have arrested a man in his 40s walking with an axe near Buckingham Palace here. The Metropolitan Police said the man was spotted on The Mall, a busy road that leads up to the palace from Trafalgar Square, on Tuesday evening and confronted by the officers on patrol.

The suspect reportedly fell to his knees on being challenged and was subsequently arrested.

“Armed officers were on duty nearby. They attended the scene where the male – believed to be in his 40s – was detained and arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“There are no reports of any injuries. The man was taken to Charing Cross Police Station for questioning,” the statement said.

Images of the incident on social media appeared to show up to six officers surrounding the suspect near the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) building and close to the rear entrance to Downing Street.

The Mall was temporarily closed while officers arrested the man and removed the axe.

The Met Police said its inquiries are continuing and that the incident was not being treated as terror-related at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact police via telephone or through social media.

