CIA Director says 'significant risk' once U.S., coalition militaries withdraw from Afghanistan | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:14 IST
Washington's ability to collect and act on threats will diminish when the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw from Afghanistan, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday ahead of an expected announcement from President Joe Biden that he plans to end the longest U.S. war.
"There is a significant risk once the U.S. military and the coalition militaries withdraw," Burns told the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, although he said the United States would retain "a suite of capabilities".
