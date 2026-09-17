India Defends Energy Policy Amidst Rising Tariff Threats from U.S.

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has robustly defended India’s energy policy following the U.S. Congress's recent legislation that could lead to hefty tariffs on Indian imports due to New Delhi’s procurement of Russian oil.

Ambassador Kwatra emphasized India’s essential responsibility to its populace in securing energy, labeling it a fundamental necessity for the nation's development. This comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, empowering President Donald Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on nations persisting in purchasing Russian energy, including India.

Through social media, Kwatra underscored India's critical energy needs, citing that despite being a major economy and the third-largest energy consumer, India's per capita energy consumption remains significantly lower than global averages. He marked the importance of affordable and reliable energy to support India's growth and sustain its economic momentum.

Prior engagements reiterated by Kwatra involved dialogues with U.S. lawmakers, highlighting India’s commitment to ensuring energy security, with the Indian government pledging continued vigilance and efforts to mitigate impacts of evolving U.S. tariffs on bilateral trade relations. Ongoing trade negotiations aim to strengthen U.S.-India ties amidst this complex landscape.