Screwworm Resurgence Threatens U.S.-Mexico Livestock Trade

A new case of screwworm in a horse in New Mexico has rekindled concerns about the parasite's spread from Mexico. The U.S., having halted livestock imports to control the outbreak, now faces challenges in resuming trade while managing potential risks. Officials remain wary of the parasite's threat to livestock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 05:16 IST
Screwworm Resurgence Threatens U.S.-Mexico Livestock Trade
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On Thursday, a case of New World screwworm was confirmed in a horse in New Mexico, reviving fears about the flesh-eating parasite's resurgence in the U.S. The federal government is preparing to resume imports of Mexican livestock, cautiously balancing trade interests with the risk of infestation.

The screwworm case was identified in Grant County, New Mexico, close to the U.S.-Mexico border, marking the state's second confirmed incident since the parasite crossed over in June. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced plans to reopen a New Mexico port of entry for livestock trade next week, following a temporary closure due to screwworm concerns.

Jenny Green from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture reported no new updates regarding the impact of the latest screwworm case on reopening plans. Previously, the U.S. halted imports from Mexico to protect against screwworm, but resumed trade last month at an Arizona port as conditions improved. The situation remains fluid as officials investigate potential smuggling sources for the parasite.

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