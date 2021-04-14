Left Menu

PTI | Tashkent | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:59 IST
Uzbekistan Open Swimming C'ship: Indian swimmers bag 10 medals on Day 2

Indian swimmers bagged 10 medals, including five gold, on the second day of the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship, a FINA accredited Olympic qualifier, here on Wednesday.

Sajan Prakash, who won gold in the 200m butterfly event on day one, made it two out of two as he clinched the yellow metal in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:50.74s while Tanish George Mathew grabbed the bronze (1:52.57s). In the 200m women's freestyle, it was a one-two finish for India with Kenisha Gupta (2:06.66s) clinching her second gold of the tournament and the seasoned Shivani Kataria taking home the silver (2:10.23s).

Likhith SP (28.19s) and Danush S (29.25s) won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the 50m men's breaststroke event while Chahat (33.80) took home the gold in the women's event.

In the 50m butterfly, Divya Satija (28.74s) clinched the gold in the women's category with Adhithya D (25.16s) finishing second among men.

The fifth gold of the day came in the women's 200m backstroke as Suvana C baskar clocked 2:24.78s to finish on top of the podium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

