Left Menu

Ukrainian security service holds 'anti-terrorist' drills near Crimea

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:22 IST
Ukrainian security service holds 'anti-terrorist' drills near Crimea

Ukraine's SBU state security service said on Wednesday it is conducting large-scale "anti-terrorist" drills in the southeastern Kherson region near Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

An SBU statement said units of the Ukrainian armed forces, the border guard and police were taking part in the exercises, which follow a Russian military build-up along Ukraine's eastern border and on the Crimean Peninsula.

"Strategically important objects of critical infrastructure of the Kherson region are under intensive control... First of all, this concerns seaports, power supply facilities, airports, bridges and gas production towers," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 21 fresh COVID deaths, 4,786 new cases

Bihars COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.Altogether 1,189 patients also recove...

Coinbase valued at $100 bln in Nasdaq debut

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc was valued at almost 100 billion in a Nasdaq debut on Wednesday that marked another milestone in the development of bitcoin and other digital assets. The companys stock market debut, done through ...

Odisha govt to set up new 300 bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR

Following rise in the number of coronavirus cases in western region of the state, Odisha government has decided to set up a new COVID hospital with 300-beds including 50 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Resear...

Spain confident on vaccination targets despite J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.Spain rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021