Ukrainian security service holds 'anti-terrorist' drills near Crimea

Ukrainian security service holds 'anti-terrorist' drills near CrimeaReuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:22 IST
Ukraine's SBU state security service said on Wednesday it is conducting large-scale "anti-terrorist" drills in the southeastern Kherson region near Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
An SBU statement said units of the Ukrainian armed forces, the border guard and police were taking part in the exercises, which follow a Russian military build-up along Ukraine's eastern border and on the Crimean Peninsula.
"Strategically important objects of critical infrastructure of the Kherson region are under intensive control... First of all, this concerns seaports, power supply facilities, airports, bridges and gas production towers," it said.
